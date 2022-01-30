DECATUR — Camellia Lowery Ratliff, 68, of Decatur, passed away from cancer on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Camellia was born on August 4, 1953, in Decatur, AL., to Edwin and Ruth Stephenson Lowery. She was a 1971 graduate of West Morgan High School.
Camellia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Ratliff of Decatur, AL; her sons, Anthony (Jo Dewan) Ratliff of Holly Pond, AL., and Bruce Ratliff of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Tyler Ratliff of Decatur, AL., and Jordan (Lexus) Ratliff of Eva, AL; great grandchildren, Emma Ratliff, Jaxton Ratliff, Wylder Ratliff and Hattalyn Ratliff; sisters, Faye (Jack) Lowery Mullican of Decatur, AL., and Bettie Lowery Knight of Decatur, AL; brother, Terrel (Linda) Lowery of Walnut Hill, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ruth Stephenson Lowery; paternal grandparents, D.F. and Lillie Royer Lowery of Decatur, AL; and maternal grandparents, J. Eaton and Lucille Hodges Stephenson of Danville, AL.
Camellia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends and taking camping trips to the mountains and the beach. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and growing beautiful flowers.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
