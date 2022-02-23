DECATUR — Carl Alton Hendrix, 89, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 23, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by wife of 68 years, Willadene Hendrix; children, Margaret (Tom) McCrary, Larry (Tawanna) Hendrix and Patricia Wilburn; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters, all of Eastman, GA.
Carl retired from the Navy after 22 years of service. He later retired from Calhoun Bookstore after 22 years. Carl was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Rising Sun Lodge-32 Degree Mason.
Family is asking for donations to be made to the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama.
