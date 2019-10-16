HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Staff Sgt. Alabama Army National Guard (retired), Carl E. Holmes, 77, will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Tabor Cemetery with Bro. John Davis and Bro. Brad Roath officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Staff Sgt. Holmes died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 26, 1941, in Morgan County to Homer James Holmes and Earline Carpenter Holmes. He was born and raised in Morgan County. As a Staff Sargeant of the Alabama Army National Guard, he worked with the Engineering Brigade 1343, and retired with 24 years of service. He also was retired from Dunlop Tire and Rubber after serving 24 years as a Receiver in the Warehouse. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Freddie and Kenneth Ray Holmes and a sister, Helen Pirkle.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Holmes; one son, Shawn Holmes (Stacy); two stepsons, Dave Ward and Chris Ward; four brothers, Billy Holmes (Evon), Franklin Holmes, David Holmes and Connie Holmes (Terri); four sisters, Linda Holmes Drinkard, Carolyn Lemaster (Curt), Janice Goodwin (Clyde) and Vicky Wilbourn (Ricky); three grandchildren, Grant Holmes, Addison Holmes and Jessica Benischet; four stepgrandchildren, Haley Ward, Heather Ward, John Ward and Zachery Ward.
Family would like to express a “Special Thanks” to Comfort Care Hospice of Morgan County and especially to Nurse Sue and the Chaplain John Davis.
