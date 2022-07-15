DECATUR — Carl Lindon Lovett, 72, of Decatur passed away July 6, 2022 at Encompass Health. He was born September 23, 1949. Preceded in death his father, LC Lovett of Hillsboro and mother, Littia Lovett of Decatur.
He is survived by his wife, Willodine Lovett and one son, Rod Lovett, wife Stacey, of Decatur; one daughter, Wendy Smith of Hartselle; two grandsons, Steven P. Smith and Cooper L. Lovett; one granddaughter, Carley A. Lovett; brother, Mike Lovett of Hillsboro; sister, Brenda Smith of Courtland.
He retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 377/760. He was a Vietnam veteran.
There will be a private service at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Columbarium.
