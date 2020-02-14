COURTLAND — Carl “Monk” Cox, 73, of Courtland passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Larry Dyar and Bro. Jarrod Helms officiating. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery.
Born on April 15, 1946 to the late Floyd and Minnie Cox, Monk was a member of Masterson Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Betty Cox; five children; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Bradford, Mason Bradford, Johnny Stricklin, Devin Stricklin, Jason Smith, Jeremy Helms, Jacob Hutto and Brandon Harville.
The family extends special thanks to his hospice caregivers, especially Sue.
