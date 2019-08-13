DECATUR — Funeral for Carl Moore, 72, of Decatur will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Danny Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Raper Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Moore, who died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his residence, was born December 13, 1946, to Clarence Moore and Lucille White Moore. He was retired from Home Depot and was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 760. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chris Moore; brother, Buddy Moore; sisters, Ophelia Borden, Norma Jean Smith, Francis Horton.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Moore; son, Wesley Moore; brother, Maurice Moore; grandchild, Shadowe Blake (Heather) Moore; great-grandchildren, Corbyn Moore, Kaia Moore; and daughter-in-law, Paula Moore.
Pallbearers will be Clint Murphy, Joseph Dowd, Dustin Patterson, Fhilip Franklin, Brian Moore and Keith Moore.
