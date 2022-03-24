MADISON — Carl Walter Wipperman, a resident of Madison Manor and previous longtime resident of Decatur, Alabama, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2022. He was born in Lincoln, NE on July 13, 1934. A visitation will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur on Saturday, March 26 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2:00.
Carl was the beloved husband of Peggy; devoted father of Craig (Gina), Mark; stepfather of Kristi (Mark) McClannahan, Clark (Jennie) Rountree, Claire (late Terry) Bourn; loving brother of Elaine (late Harlan) Hall; uncle of Joe (Connie) Hall, Jane (Craig) Alston, Mary (Rich) Brittenham. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wesley and Mabel.
Carl served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 after which he attended the University of Nebraska graduating in 1961 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He then embarked on a career in Manufacturing Engineering that culminated in a 30-year career at General Electric. Carl was an active servant of St Alban’s Episcopal in Louisville and later at Westminster Presbyterian in Decatur. In his early days he led the Fern Creek tribe of the Indian Guides in Louisville and enjoyed coaching little league basketball and baseball for his sons Craig and Mark. He enjoyed attending college football games and talking college football in general, but no team rivaled the adoration he held for his alma mater. In his more recent years he loved to travel, hike and garden with his wife Peggy and developed a keen interest in his family’s genealogy researching as far back as the 1300’s.Although he had long left his birthplace of Lincoln, NE, he held his family there very dearly to his heart.
Pallbearers include Rich Brittenham, Josh Rountree, Mark McClanahan, Grayson Bourn, John Rountree, Steve Nixon.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Snow Foundation.
