DECATUR — Carl Webb, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. His visitation will be today, September 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Michael C. Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Carl is survived by his wife, Jan Webb; children, Amanda, Tim and Dustin; grandchildren, Olivia, Sarah, Alexandra and Camden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lena Webb; brothers, T.M., Maurice and Earl; sister, Gwen; son, Tucker and grandson, Trip.
Carl was a man of character and full of joy. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. Carl served the Decatur community for 47 years as an insurance agent. He was well loved by his community. Carl was very kind and never spoke a harsh word. He loved his country and took great pride in serving in the U.S. Army. Carl was an avid golfer, winning the Decatur Invitational and he was awarded Burningtree Country Club Champion. He was a true Alabama Football fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Carl will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
