DECATUR — Carlene Truett Walters, 71, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Walters will be on Monday,at 5 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral in the chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
