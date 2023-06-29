DECATUR
Carlos Clayburn Hagood, born January 25, 1930, in Hatton, Alabama passed away peacefully at home in Decatur, Alabama on June 26, 2023. He is survived by Nancy Emily White Hagood, his wife of 46-plus years; children, Scott Hagood (Debbie), Lynn Hagood (Hallie), Mary Ann Godwin, (Norman), Chuck Dinsmore (Mark), Wade Dinsmore, and Atlee Dinsmore (Amanda), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ada Hagood.
Carlos attended high school in Hatton, Alabama and went on to study at Florence State Teachers College where he graduated with a degree in Mathematics and Chemistry. This education prepared him for a distinguished career in the burgeoning field of aeronautical and aerospace engineering with the US Army, NASA and later as a consultant/director in private industry.
Upon graduation from college, Carlos entered the US Army as an officer, and served overseas in the Korean War. When he returned home, he went to work in Decatur, Alabama with Chemstrand Corporation. Not long afterwards, word reached Carlos that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville was looking for talented engineers for its rocket and missile development programs and he was quickly hired in that role. From that point forward, he was on a trajectory that led to a long career with the US Army and later NASA.He and his team of other engineers played a crucial role in the history of America’s space program, taking part in the development of the Saturn V rocket, putting a man on the moon, SkyLab, and many other national and international projects. He was recognized for his distinguished service with many accolades, but perhaps the most meaningful came from personal colleagues attesting to his integrity and conviction on the decisions he made, either working on a project or as a department leader.
For fun and later in his retirement, Carlos enjoyed boating on the Tennessee River, golfing, spending time with family, taking trips with Nancy, or just sitting on the porch of their Sherman Street home. A longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, this quiet and unassuming man leaves behind a legacy of dedicated and honorable service to his country and colleagues in the aerospace industry. We will all miss him.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Parish Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Dr SE, Decatur, AL 35601. The service of life and resurrection will begin at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with a private graveside service for the family to follow. The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Berryhill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation to Pine Ridge Day Camp for their Camper Scholarship program. Camper Scholarships allow children to attend camp regardless of the ability to pay. Donations can be mailed to Pine Ridge Day Camp, c/o Hagood, 113 Pine Hill Dr., Somerville, AL 35670 or online at https://square.link/ u/MgVzVGDu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.