SOMERVILLE — Carmen Wayne Speakman, 60, of Somerville, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A graveside service for Mr. Speakman was on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery at noon.
Mr. Speakman was preceded in death by his parents, James Vaughn Speakman and Jessie Louise Speakman; brothers, James L. Speakman, Dan C. Speakman, and Billy V. Speakman, and sister, Debra L. McKee.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Roberta Speakman; step-daughter, Jennifer Johnson; step-daughter Adra Barrell; step-son Travis Barrell; sister, Joyce Ann Alley (Billy); brothers, Kirk M. Speakman (Debbie), and Brian K. Speakman (Samantha); aunt and uncle, Darryl and Ann McMillan, and lifelong friend, Mike Cox.
Mr. Speakman loved God, truck driving, family, and race cars. He was a member of Tunsel Road Baptist Church.
Pallbearers were family.
Roselawn Funeral Home has had the honor of assisting the family.
