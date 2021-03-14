BELLE MINA — Carol Ann Frazier of Belle Mina, AL, passed away surrounded by family on February 20 in Huntsville, AL. Carol was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Mary Agnes Grant and James Francis McGroarty, Jr., and by brother, John Joseph McGroarty.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Samuel Hugh Frazier; brother, James F. McGroarty; son, Sam Jr.; daughter, Sarah, son-in-law, Marc Sennewald, and grandchildren James and Alexander.
A funeral Mass will take place after it is safe for us all to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
