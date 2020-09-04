ATHENS — Carol Denise Christian, 63, died September 1, 2020. A graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Reunion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
