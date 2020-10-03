HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Carol Denise Harris, 60, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Brother Roger Ammons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Harris, who died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Parkway Medical Center, was born September 9, 1960, in Morgan County to Herchel Hulet Harris and Essie Lee Vinzant Harris. She was employed by Wayne Farms, working in the Human Resources Department, prior to her passing. She was preceded in death by her father, Herchel Harris and a brother, Doug Harris.
Survivors include one daughter, Tiffany Wade (Alex), Theodore, AL; her mother, Essie Lee Vinzant Harris, Hartselle, AL; one brother, Dennis H. Harris, Hartselle, AL; two grandchildren, Connor Wade and Avery Wade.
Pallbearers: Dennis Harris, Alexander Wade, Josh Owens, Peyton Harris, Jason Meyer and Kris Owens.
