MOUNT HOPE
Carol “Denise” Little, 52, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her loving family.
Her visitation will be this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life will be at noon on Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Town Creek Cemetery. Ray Henson and David Little will be officiating.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Darrell Little; children, Timothy Little (LeeAnn), Chris Little (Lyndi), Meranda Liles (Adam), Cody Little (Chrystal) and Zack Tippett (Ashley) and grandchildren, Kaylee, Kamdyn, Kota, Karley, Jamison, Blayne, Jaxon, Abby, Maggie, Avery, and Brystal; parents, John and Patricia Fike; brother, Michael Fike; mother-in-law, Josephine Little and “sister,” Darlene Rutherford.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Bessie Flannagin, and Roy and Annie Fike; brother, Johnny Darrell Fike; father-in-law, Bobby Little and brother-in-law, Bobby Green.
Denise was a very special person who loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren, all of which knew her as NeNe. She was very proud of them all and spoke of them almost daily. NeNe will be greatly missed by all. She loved going to the Smoky Mountains during the fall, camping near the river where she could listen to the river roosters, mule rides, flowers, and butterflies.
Denise was one of the hardest workers one could know. As a Funeral Director and an Embalmer, she loved helping grieving families she served at Roselawn Funeral Home. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends that had the privilege of working with her as well as all who knew her.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kamdyn Little, Dakota Little, Bo Green, Doyle Little, Landyn Rutherford, and D.J. Flake. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Little and Bill Little.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving one of our own, Denise Little.
