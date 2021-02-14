PRICEVILLE — Carol Horn Montgomery, of Priceville, AL, passed away on February 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Carol is survived by her son, Chris Chandler (Dallas) of Priceville, AL; daughter, Kayna Vann (Kevin) of Hartselle, AL; grandkids, Tyler Chandler, Bailey Chandler (Maleah), Chandler Hardin and Conner Hardin; two great-grandchildren, Oaklynn Reign Chandler and Waylon Jennings Chandler; brothers, Stanley Austin (Harriett) of Decatur, AL and Rusty Austin of Charleston, SC; one sister, Mary Ann White (Jerry) of Columbia, SC; and her father, William ”Bill” T. Austin (Nancy) of Columbia, SC.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Clara H. Austin; son, Ben Chandler; and two brothers, Tim Austin, and Steve Ward.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
