MIDLAND, TEXAS — Carol Louise Steinhauer SoloRio of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Carol was born in Appleton, Wisconsin to Mike and Minnie Steinhauer.
Carol was fun, feisty and full of spirit. More than anything, Carol loved dogs. She had many during her lifetime, Dolly and Kahlua being her last two. Carol loved her Decatur, AL St. Luke Methodist church family.
Carol lived her last years happily ensconced at Scharbauer Cottage at Manor Park (Midland, TX). Her family will never forget the love and kindness showered on her by the staff there.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Kyle; siblings, Erv, Adele “Dolly,” Florence “Flornie” and Cele.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta of Midland; son, Jay and his wife, Linda of Hilton Head, SC; granddaughters, Lexie of Montgomery, AL and Rachel of Auburn, AL; stepson, Ryan and his wife, Ashlie and their children, Peyton, Gracen and Adeline of Katy, TX; stepson, Stephen and his husband, Kyle of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Journey and Shae of Bozeman, MT.
The family will celebrate Carol’s life with a feast of hers and their favorite foods - anything with matzo dumplings.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Jurassic Bark Rescue (a pet and homeless rescue) at 91 Donatello, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.
Rest In Peace Mom.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
