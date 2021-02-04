VINEMONT — A Graveside Funeral Service and Interment for Carol Pender Oden, 78, will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Eva Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Pender, Rev. Doug Pender and Rev. Jeremy Oden officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 until 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Oden died on February 1, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born May 22, 1942 in Cullman County to Howard Pender and Venata Williams Pender. Mrs. Oden was the owner of Precious Collection Florist from 1983 to the present.Mrs. Oden was heavily involved in her beloved Eva and Hamby’s Chapel Community and very dedicated to her Eva UMC church and family, serving in multiple leadership roles.
She was a member of the Eva Art Guild, Republican Women, Alabama Silver Haired Legislative body, NARCOG representative and delegate for NALC for over 30 years. She taught multiple classes in crafts, cake decorating and flower arrangements. Mrs. Oden also was a community leader and always was willing to serve and help in any situation, especially for Eva Frontier Days.
She will be extremely missed by all of her family, friends and community.
She was a dedicated mom, grandma and great grandma.
She is survived by three sons, Jeremy Oden (Samantha), Jeffery Oden, and Jonathan Oden (Sandra); one daughter, Juanita Oden Hill; two brothers, Glenn Pender (Frances) and Doug Pender (Leneta); grandchildren, Zach Oden, Gennia Wilhite (Bobby), Belinda McCurrey (Kevin), Jeffery Oden, Nicholas Oden, Ariel Welton (Toby), Amber Hill, Brandon Lowe (Mike), Savannah Hill, Gabriel Hill and Anika Oden and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neville Arrites Oden; her parents; son, Jerome Oden; son-in-law, Rickie Hill; infant sister, Mary Ann Pender, and Aunt Elizabeth “Diddie” Williams.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Oden, Nicholas Oden, Toby Welton, Gabriel Hill, Joseph Nelson and Kevin McCurrey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Wilhite, Mike Lowe, Clayton Oden and Caden Welton.
