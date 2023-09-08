HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Carol Vaughn Ledlow, 79, will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Ledbetter and Bro. Tim Keenum officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.

