DECATUR
Carole Sue Pearce Howie, who loved the name “Nana” most of all, went to her Eternal Home on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Anniston, Alabama.
Carole was born in Anniston, Alabama on June 16, 1938 to the late John Respus and Sue Mae Bryant Pearce. She graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, SC and the Florida College of Medical and Dental Assistants in Tampa, FL. She was employed by Parkway Medical Center in Decatur as a Medical Transcriptionist until her retirement. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved all of her family “a whole big bunch.”
She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Haddock (Joey); grandsons, Christopher Ryan Haddock (Christine), Stephen Matthew Haddock (Jen), Daniel Justin Haddock; and greatgranddaughters, Imogen Kelley Haddock and Aveline Grace Haddock.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Cottages in Decatur, especially Madison, who all provided care, love, encouragement, and hugs for our precious Nana during this past year when we couldn’t be there in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Carole’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of her healthy grandsons and great-granddaughters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.