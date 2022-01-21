DECATUR — Caroline Kay Whitmer, 80, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur, Alabama with Chaplain Randy Evers officiating. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Whitmer is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Joseph Clinton Whitmer, Jr; daughters, Robin Waldrop (Mike) and Kim Roberts (Charlie); grandchildren, Charles Joseph “C.J.” Roberts, Kaitlyn Rae Roberts and Sarah Frances Waldrop; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Brown; sisters, Betty Dickey, Linda Kusnecov, Cheryl Zeller and Phylis Yoder; brothers, Larry Ditmer and Donald Ditmer. She is survived by brothers, Bob Ditmer and Galen Brown; sister, Donna Baker.
Mrs. Whitmer was born in Greenville, Ohio, and lived in the middle and southwestern, Ohio area from 1959-1976 before moving to Decatur. She worked at Compass Bank (now PNC) for many years.
Mrs. Whitmer was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved shopping on QVC and giving gifts to others. Mrs. Whitmer enjoyed gardening and making her home look beautiful in her spare time. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She adored her dogs, Nickie and Chrissy, and enjoyed caring for them.
Mrs. Whitmer was a believer in Jesus Christ and is forever healed in Heaven. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate to Church at the Oaks started in 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in memory of Caroline Whitmer.
Address: 521 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 www.churchattheoaks.com/give
