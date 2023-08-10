DECATUR — Funeral service for Carolyn Baker Osborne, age 85, of Decatur, will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Riley and Rev. Barrett Long officiating. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery in Hartselle, Alabama. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.