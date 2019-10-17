DECATUR — Funeral services for Carolyn Elliott Mosley will be noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at King’s Memorial United Methodist Church, Decatur. The Rev. Mark Austin will officiate and the Rev. Adolphus A. Elliott Sr., eulogist.
Carolyn passed away on October 13, 2019 at her home after consistently modeling the way to serve and love everyone unconditionally.
On July 21, 1941 the LORD blessed the late Archie O. Elliott Sr. and Annie Stewart Elliott with a beautiful baby girl who grew up to become a special angel.
Carolyn was outgoing, mischievous and could always be found cooking in the kitchen. She graduated from Lakeside High School in 1959. In high school she dated her childhood sweetheart, James Lee Mosley. They joined in holy matrimony on August 1, 1960. To this union three beautiful daughters were born.
She joined Garner Memorial C.M.E. Church at an early age where she served on the UsherBoard, sang in the Senior Choir, and was on the Stewardess Board where she served faithfully until her health declined.
Carolyn had an outstanding personality and genuine love for people. No one was ever a stranger to her. She worked 23 years as a nurse for Dr. C. K. Pitt. She is well known throughout the Decatur area. Her legacy is for her children and siblings to work consistently and diligently for the LORD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Clara Slaughter, and brothers, Joseph and Earl Elliott.
Mrs. Mosley is survived by her three daughters, Vanessa A. Mosley of Decatur, Jennifer L. Simpson (Jeff) of Decatur and Stacey M. Oates of Huntsville; three grandsons, Geoffrey T. Mosley of Decatur, Malique D. and Dominique J. Oates of Huntsville; a sister, Glenda A. Stevenson of Decatur; three brothers, Archie O. Elliott Sr. (Yvonne) of Decatur, Rev. Adolphus A. Elliott Sr. (Ona) of New Market and Charles M. Elliott Sr. (Angela) of Decatur; one aunt, Earlean Stewart of Chicago, IL; one sister-in-law, Emma Taylor of Decatur.
People she treasured, Michael Miller and Althea Burt of Decatur. Anita Smith Arnett of Athens. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, former classmates, and friends.
The honor of professional services have been entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home.
