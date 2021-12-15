MOULTON
Carolyn Faye Goodwin, 87, of Moulton, known as “Faye” to friends and family, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at NHC of Moulton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with her nephews, Greg Nelson and Greg Pitts officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.
Born on October 8, 1934 to the late William Herman Goodwin and Stella Proctor Goodwin, Faye lived a life of service, devoting many years helping others in her role working for DHR. She loved nature, especially feeding local cats and birdwatching - with bright red cardinals being her favorite. One of her favorite pastimes was when she and her sisters would go out shopping together, a time they all cherished. Faye was also a member of Fish Pond Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sisters, Christine Pitts of Killen, Kathleen (GT) Hamilton of Hillsboro and Bettye Kelley of Athens, along with two brothers, J.C. Goodwin of Hatton and Charles Goodwin of Danville.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and family.
The family extends special thanks to the staff and nurses at NHC of Moulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
