DECATUR — November 22, 1934-October 7, 2020 — Carolyn Faye Patrick Styles, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Decatur, AL on October 7, 2020. She lived a life dedicated to her family and those she loved. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Wally, and they were blessed to live and establish lasting friendships in many wonderful places. Her favorite place to travel was always “back home to see her boys”. She was happiest when surrounded by family, and moved back to her hometown, Decatur, AL, where she enjoyed being MawMaw and watching her grandchildren grow up.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lutie Pruett Patrick and Daniel LeGare Patrick; her brother, Kenneth Patrick; her stepmother, Mary Patrick; her aunt, Iler Prewitt Glass. She is survived by her loving husband, Wallace Styles; her five sons Steven Matthew Smith (Martha) of Dadeville, Stanley Wayne Smith (Sandra) of Opelika, Gary Lee Smith of Decatur, Patrick Michael Smith of Atlanta, and Jeffrey Ray Smith (Melissa) of Opelika, and by her stepchildren, Francine Garrison of Falkville and David Styles of Griffin, Ga. Jerry Lee styles of Alaska, Step sister Frances Chandler (Bill) She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Sunday followed with a service at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel with Parker Smith officiating and burial at Roselawn cemetery.
