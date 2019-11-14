PRICEVILLE — Carolyn Frances Garrison, 72, died November 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the graveside in Childers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
