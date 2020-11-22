EVA — Graveside service for Carolyn Miller Holmes age 80 of Eva will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor William Stone officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned.
Mrs. Holmes, who was born January 27, 1940 in Morgan County to Paul Miller and Ozell Clemons Miller, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was a member of Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church, worked at NASA prior to becoming an educator in Morgan County, teaching at Eva School and at Brewer High School until her retirement. She loved to read and volunteer at the Eva Public Library and was especially fond of the summer reading program. She greatly enjoyed camping and going to yard sales and she was an Elvis fan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hughes Holmes.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Holmes (Amanda) and Donald Holmes (Debra); a daughter, Jennifer Holmes Fyock (Kent); three sisters, Linda Morgan (Linus), Ann Blackmon (Kelvin) and Ginger Cobbs (Keith); seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Luke Holmes, Sam Gill, Ronnie Bentley, Dustin Cobbs, Mark Morgan and Jason Holmes will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to “Westhaven Activities” at Summerford Nursing Home, Falkville, Alabama.
