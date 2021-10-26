ATHENS — Carolyn Jackson Gaston, 80 of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Gaston was born August 27, 1941 in Limestone County. She was member of the Church of Christ and she was a homemaker.
There will be a 1 p.m. graveside service Wednesday at Hester Cemetery with Mark Johnson and Greg Gaston officiating. Family will be at cemetery at 12:30 p.m. to greet friends and family. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.
Pallbearers will be Greg Gaston, Stan Gaston, Jack Swanner, Eddie Smith, Rodney Smith and Brandon Pepper.
Survivors: sons, Greg (Pam) Gaston of Athens and Stan (Stephanie) Gaston of Lester; granddaughter, Hannah Leigh Gaston; brother-in-law, Ed Sheppard of Joelton, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Collin and Lorine Jackson; husband, David T. Gaston; grandson, Austin Gaston; siblings, Martha, Eschol and Marilyn.
Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
