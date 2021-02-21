DECATUR — Carolyn Joyce Cordar, 84, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. All services will be private.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Cindy Baker McCurry (Walt), Bonnie Baker Caddell (Steve), and Tim Baker, Jr. (Tammy); grandchildren, Jason Jenkins (Abbey), Audrey Baker, and Jackie Caddell; great-grandchildren, Karlie Schrimsher (Adam), Raegan Jenkins, and Shelby Jenkins; and a brother, Joe Drake (Mary Ann).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Lorene Drake and her husband, Lee Cordar.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
