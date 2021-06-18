DECATUR — Carolyn Daniels of Decatur died June 16, 2021 in Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Roselawn Funeral Home followed by family only graveside service at 11:00 a.m.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Todd Daniels and his wife, Amy; and daughter, Heather Daniels-Smith; grandchildren, Christopher Daniels, Micah Smith, Avery Barylak, Lily Daniels, Miles Daniels, Brock Barylak, and Bailey Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Long and mother, Edna Long.
Carolyn was a small business owner and office manager for Daniels Quick Print. She was a member of Grant Street Church of Christ.
The family would like to give special thanks to Falkville Heath Care for their care over the last three years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
