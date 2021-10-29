HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Carolyn Lucille Bibb, 77, will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nicky Pressnell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Bibb died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 12, 1944, in Limestone County to Buford Bedingfield, Sr. and Eva Lucille Brumitt Bedingfield. She was employed as a Lab Technician for Solutia and Monsanto, prior to her retirement. She was a giving person and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Charlene Sullivan (Bubba), Cathy Hampton; brothers, Jimmy Bedingfield (Pat), Roger Bedingfield; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sullivan, Dallas Sullivan, Brody Slate, Wade Biggs, Clay Hayes, Jaxon Hayes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.