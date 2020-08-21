DECATUR
Carolyn M. Smith, 78, of Decatur, passed away on August 19, 2020. Her visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Reverend Martin Poe officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Carolyn Smith is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ricky Smith; children, Greg Smith (Bethany), Allen Smith (Kim) and Christie Creel (Craig), Kathy Smith and Shawn Smith; two sisters, Shirley McCulloch and Brenda McKinney (Randy); 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Zack Carden; her mother, Pauline Carden; and her brothers, Coy Carden and Avery Carden.
Carolyn was a gifted seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. She was actively involved at Fellowship Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school secretary and treasurer. Carolyn fought a courageous battle with tongue cancer and Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for over two years.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Smith, Hunter Creel, Brandon Smith, Tim Nichols, and Isaac Schrimsher.
Go to www.roselawnfhandcemetery to write condolences and view the online register book.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
