DECATUR — Carolyn Roberts Parker, 86 of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Born September 20, 1933 in Lawrence County, Al to the late Jasper Jewel Roberts and Mae Delashaw Roberts. She was a 1951 graduate of Lawrence County High School. She worked as a Bookkeeper/Accountant for Alabama Farmers Cooperative for 52 years at the corporate office. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph W. Parker, and her son Joseph D. Parker.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Parker Cavnar and her husband Randy; sister, Shirley Smith; brother, J.C. Roberts and his wife, Betty; grandchildren, Todd Roby and Rachel Roby Clark and her husband, Jonathan; great grandchildren, Parker Roby, Lillie Beth Roby, Ella Clark and Nora Clark; as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Parker will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Cavnar, Todd Roby, Roger Smith, Barry Smith, Jay Roberts and Tim McAnear. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan Clark, Robert Clark and Parker Roby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.