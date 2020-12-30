CULLEOKA, TENNESSEE — Carolyn Patterson Gilliam passed away on December 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Culleoka due to complications of COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Price Patterson and Elizabeth Hamilton Patterson; her husband, Thomas Allen Gilliam; her identical twin sister, Cathryn Wilson; and her brother, James Ross Patterson. She is survived by her son, Jim Gilliam and wife, Gloria, of Priceville, AL; daughter, Ann Richardson and husband, George; four grandsons, Jamie Gilliam of Winchester, TN, Adam Gilliam of Pensacola, FL, George Richardson of Fowlerville, MI, and Shawn Richardson of Columbia, TN; great-granddaughter, Hannah Richardson of Eagleville, TN and great-grandson, Xander Richardson; three siblings: sister, Pat Conner of Priceville, AL, sister, Becky Tucker of Cowan, TN, brother, Paul Patterson, and wife, Betty, of Daphne, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She loved to give to others whether as an avid painter in her final years, a jewelry artist, or through a homecooked meal that if you were lucky was her infamous fried chicken. She made many friends while working at the Genesco shoe plant in Cowan and at the Chesebrough Ponds factory in Madison, AL. After “retiring” she took on a nanny role for the Ward family in Decatur where Glenn and Jennifer’s kids Will, Ben, and Jena became adopted grandkids that she loved like her own.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. today, December 30th at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask and keep six feet apart for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Liberte Ministries - Harry’s Kids, 6870 County Rd. 200, Florence AL 35633, liberteministries.org.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moore cortner.com.
