DECATUR — Carolyn Redding Hardin, age 68, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Visitation for Carolyn will be held on Friday, May 27 from 12-2 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Burningtree Cemetery.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Brian Ferrell (Diane); sisters, Jan Childs of Decatur, Jean Kimbrall of Greensboro, and several nieces and nephew, and other family and friends. She is also survived by her four legged friend Stormy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Catherine Redding; husband, Frankie Hardin; brother, Bobby Curnutt.
Carolyn loved to travel to Florida with her husband during the summer, and loved to play Bingo.
