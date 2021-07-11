DECATUR — Carolyn Sims Haley, 86 of Decatur passed away peacefully on Thursday July 8th at Huntsville Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 8, 1935 in Morgan County to Tom and Lorene Sims. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dovell Haley; brother, Charles Sims; and grandson, Patrick Haley. She is survived by her sons, Tim and wife, Annette, of Trinity, and Ricky and wife, Sandy, of Vinemont; grandchildren, Heather (Brandon) Phillips, Erica (Ray) Keffer, Heath (Amy) Haley, Paul (Ashley) Haley, Jennifer Ransom and Derrick Ransom; brother, Tommy Sims; great grandchildren, Harper, Noah, Henry, Jhace, Jhett, and she was eagerly anticipating the arrival of Remy and Calvin.
Mrs. Haley graduated from Athens Bible School in 1953 where she was an active member of the Drama Club. She went on to attend Freed-Hardeman University. Upon returning to Decatur, she served as Secretary to the Project Manager at Chemstrand Corporation where she met the love of her life, Dovell, and they married on March 11, 1955. After starting a family, she returned to work for First National Bank, then over the years provided secretarial services for Red Hat Feeds, Decatur Housing Authority, Davis Construction, the U.S. Census Bureau, and retired in 1986 after many years of service to the Law office of David Cauthen.
Mrs. Haley was a devoted wife, and mother, and she most enjoyed her role as a grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active member at Danville Rd Church of Christ. She loved adventure, including many boat rides, and trips with her family. Mrs. Haley maintained her precious spirit and infectious smile, along with her unrelenting faith, until the very end.
Funeral services for Mrs. Haley will be at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Decatur, Alabama on Monday July 12, 2021. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m. The family asks for anyone wishing to attend to kindly wear a mask. Pallbearers will be Heath Haley, Paul Haley, Brandon Phillips, Derrick Ransom, Ronnie Halbrooks, and Brent Sims.
