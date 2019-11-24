MOULTON — Private graveside service for Carolyn Sue Holaway Cook, 83, will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Brother Clayton Speed officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cook died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Lawrence Medical Center. She was born August 6, 1936, in Morgan County to Daniel Edmond Holaway and Virginia Crumby Holaway. Mrs. Cook worked briefly at the Redstone Arsenal as a typist before getting married and becoming a homemaker. She devoted her life to her family. She loved to write poetry and had a few books published. She loved her grandchildren dearly and spent much of her spare time making scrapbooks for each one detailing their success in sports. She loved to work crossword puzzles and did major research on putting a family tree history book together. Mrs. Cook was a member of First Baptist Church Hartselle.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl P. Cook, Jr.; and three brothers, Jimmy, Larry and Gerald Holaway.
Survivors include two sons, Stan Cook (Sharon), Enterprise and Van Cook, Danville; one sister, Fay Miller, NC; four grandsons, Tyler Cook (Brandy), Moulton, Nicklaus Cook, Preston Cook and Zachary Cook, all of Enterprise.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army.
