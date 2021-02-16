HUNTSVILLE — Carolyn Sue Engle Daniel, 78, passed away Saturday evening at her home in Regency Retirement Village, Huntsville after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Asher, Oklahoma in 1942 and later raised in Willets, California. After graduating Willets High School, she relocated to Arizona meeting her future husband, Morris Daniel, who was a young Airman stationed at Luke AFB. They were married in October of 1961 in Glendale, Arizona. Sue and Morris have called Decatur, Alabama home since 1993 but travelled the world with Morris’s Army Corp of Engineers career to include residing almost a decade in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She enjoyed reading and was an avid quilter, making an estimated fifty quilts, to include cherished quilts for her children and grandchildren.
Sue was wife to Morris for 59 years; mom to daughters, Peggy (and Todd) Eklof of Spokane, WA and Lisette (and Bill) Colson of Madison, AL; “Meme” to grandchildren Julian in Louisville, KY, Cassidy in Bellingham, WA, Katie in Madison, AL, Ryan (and Katie) in Athens, AL, and Jacob in Auburn, AL; sister; sister-in-law; aunt; and friend to many more. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gracie and Sidney Engle of Willets, CA. Sue will be greatly missed but is no longer suffering and at peace.
The family is grateful for the many caregivers to include Pathways at Regency Retirement Village, Hospice of North Alabama, Madison at the Range, and Morningside of Madison who improved her quality of life. No services are planned at this time.
