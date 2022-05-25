DANVILLE — Funeral service for Carolyn Sue McDonald Dulaney, 67, will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Prioleau officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Dulaney died on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born February 24, 1955, in Morgan County to Ruby Frances McDonald. She was a loving and caring mother, who would do anything for her boys and her grandchildren. She loved to cook and fish and really enjoyed Alabama football. She was employed by Steak and Biscuit Restaurant in Moulton as a waitress and was a CNA as a caregiver, always taking care of others. She was a member and attended Fairfield Church of Christ in Moulton.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Keenun, a nephew, Michael Douglas and uncle, Robert McDonald.
Survivors include sons, Gary Lashawn McDonald (Joyce Porter) and Chris Crane; brother, Mack McDonald; sisters, Bonnie Cooper, Bertha Henderson, Connie Nickelson; grandchildren, Aiden Porter and Destiny Crane.
