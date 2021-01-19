TARRANT — Carrie Ben Layton, age 107, of Tarrant, Alabama passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Bradford Layton; her daughter, Judy Layton Moore and her sister, Lilah Ruth Schatz. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tarrant. “Mema” loved her family dearly and they were her pride and Joy. She was happiest spending time with them especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carrie also had such fond memories of her life in Tarrant City and of raising her family there. Two years ago, at 105 years old, she was given a key to the city which was one of her greatest honors.
Carrie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Annette Layton of Decatur, AL and her grandchildren, Troy Layton (Lisa) of Huntsville, AL; Jeff Layton (Stacy) of Decatur, AL; Stacey Moore of Benton, AR; Kameron Layton Black (Jason) of Meraux, LA; Karlyn Moore Jay (Troy) of Benton, AR, and her greatgrandchildren, Keith and Anna Kathryn Layton, Lauren and Brad Layton, Layton Black, Bryson Jay and Juleanna Gentry.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful love and care given to her by Carlin Rains.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20th at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you may make a memorial gift to Big Oak Ranch (Boys Ranch), www.bigoak.org or mail to Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146. In light of the Pandemic, we want to protect family and friends, so please exercise caution by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as we come together to celebrate Mema’s life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.