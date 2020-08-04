HARTSELLE — Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Carrie Lee King, 82, will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mount Zion with Brother Jerome Ward officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. King died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Falkville Health Care Center. She was born June 24, 1938, in Morgan County to Thomas Jackson Thompson and Nettie Lee Halbrooks King. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she was the organist. She and her late husband, Bobby, owned and operated King Antiques for many years. She also was employed by ConAgra as a secretary, prior to retirement.
Survivors include two daughters, Belinda Ealey (Larry) and Kimberley King Barnett (Eddie); four grandchildren, John Hardin, Brandon Colwell, James Hardin, Brandy Hyche; and seven great-grandchildren.
