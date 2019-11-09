MOULTON — Carrie Lee Terry Naylor, 47, died November 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Carrie was the wife of the late Phillip Naylor.
