TOWN CREEK — Carsyn Montgomery, 10, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The funeral will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing . Visitation will be prior to the service from noon - 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
