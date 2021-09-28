HARTSELLE — Catherine Ann Dunaway Sims peacefully passed away at her childhood home at the blessed age of 83 on September 25, 2021. She was born in Albertville on September 10, 1938 to John Pettus and Eula Katherine Bush Dunaway. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, John Dunaway Sims, and her sister, Elizabeth Dunaway Proctor.
Mrs. Sims grew up in Hartselle and graduated from Morgan County High School. She furthered her education receiving her BS in biology from Jacksonville State University and a Master’s Degree from the University of North Alabama.
Married to Billy Sims for 60 years, they had two sons, George William Sims II and the late John Dunaway Sims (wife Sandy). Seven grandchildren blissfully filled her life: Matthew Chunn (wife Kimberly), Will Ellis, Sarah Terry (husband Jay), Andrew Sims, CeCe Sims, Catherine Sims and Libby Sims. Three great-grandchildren filled her heart with sweetness and joy: Alliee Chunn, Laikelyn Chunn and Brooks Wallace.
Throughout her 33 years as an educator, Mrs. Sims was affectionately called “Momma Sims” by her many students at Hartselle High School. She was passionate about biology and instilled a great understanding of the subject in her students. She stayed involved outside the classroom sponsoring many student activities, including 18 years as cheerleader sponsor. Her dedication earned her many honors, including induction into the Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame, the Richard Grammer Award and as a finalist in the Jacksonville State University Teacher Hall of Fame. Ever the professional educator, she was a member and chapter president of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
A Daughter of the American Revolution, Catherine Ann loved her community and was very active, warranting many civic achievements, such as being elected to the Hartselle City Council and becoming a Certified Municipal Official from Alabama League of Municipalities, serving as Director of the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce and receiving the John A. Sparkman Citizenship Award.
A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Hartselle, the family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Brother Harold Thompson and Brother Doug Wells will officiate the service there at 1:00, with graveside services following at Hartselle City Cemetery. Peck Funeral Home will be directing.
The family wishes to gratefully thank the nurses and aides of Hospice of the Valley who tenderly made the last years so comfortable and tranquil, with special appreciation and love going to Jennifer Lee, Jennifer Warnick, Amanda Dunn, and Penny Baker. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, the Alzheimer’s Association, and/or the First United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Fund, Hartselle, Alabama.
