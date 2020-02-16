PRICEVILLE — Catherine “Cat” Hawes, 88, of the Terrace in Priceville passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Mark Mayfield will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a lifelong member of Leighton Baptist Church and a Lady Shriner of the Cahaba Temple. Cat had a love for God, her family, and her Leighton Baptist family. She was an avid Auburn Tiger Fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hawes; parents, B.Z. and Ruby Farmer; brothers, Farris, J.W. and Ben Farmer; sister, Margaret McConnell; and grandson, Larry Parker Gargis.
She is survived by her children, Gwenda Counts (Dwain), Cheryl Maples (Charlie), and Mike Hawes (Rhonda); siblings, Harris Farmer (Frances) and Ruby Keith; grandchildren, Marquita Klinedinst (David), Angie, Starla, and Mary Counts, Ashley Gargis, and Chase Hawes; great grandchildren, Melaney and Emiley Klinedinst, and Blakley Stephenson, and Lexie Gargis; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Beaver, Ben King, David Corsbie, Terry Dawson, Kevin Counts, Wesley Burden, David Logan, and Cory Uhlman. Honorary pallbearers will be Leighton Baptist Church Deacons.
Special thanks to all the staff of the Hospice of the Valley, Decatur General Hospital, and the Terrace of Priceville.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leighton Baptist Church Building Fund.
As directionally challenged as Cat was, it will definitely take Jesus to lead her home!
Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
