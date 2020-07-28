DECATUR — Catherine LeCroix Whitt Riethmaier passed away on July 24, 2020, at Decatur Health and Rehab.
Catherine was born August 19, 1932, in Limestone County to Thomas and Bertha LeCroix. She retired after 30 years from the U.S. Department of Justice. A special thank you to USA for the excellent care given by the staff and especially Keith Pratt and Jen Prater.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas Whitt and Jack Riethmaier; grandson, William Peyton Dukes; brothers, Charlie, Max, Mahlon and Buddy LeCroix; and sisters, Florence Russell, Era Mae Parker, Mary Jane Locke and Martha Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Whitt (Jeff) Dukes; grandson, Jeffrey Whitt Dukes; great-grandson, William Wilson Dukes; and brother, Joe LeCroix.
A family graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. today, July 28, 2020 with Jack Lovelace officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mental Health of Morgan County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.