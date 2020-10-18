TRINITY
Catherine Lee Birge, 84, of Trinity, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Decatur, AL. A visitation in Decatur, AL will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation in Montgomery, AL, will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m.
Catherine was born May 2, 1936 in Montgomery, AL, the daughter of Robert Lee and Mary Kate Dillard. She and Orville J. Birge Sr. wed April 18, 1954 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Catherine was a huge fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, took pride in cooking for her family, and loved Hallmark Christmas movies.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Wanda), Michael, Kenneth, Stephanie (Ronnie) Moore, and Katie Birge; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters; host of other relatives and friends; and her beloved dog, Sammy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville J. Sr. and one son, “Butch.”
