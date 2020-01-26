DECATUR — Catherine Margaret Doss, age 97 of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. Catherine was born November 17, 1922 in Hayes, KS to the late Alfred and Rose Koerner. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, James DeWitt Doss.
Catherine is survived by Jan Clark (Jim), Allean Doss, Raina Sanford, Rebecca Givens, Mark Doss, Christopher Doss. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cathleen McCulloch, Tanya Waldrep, Angela Simpson, Kearstin Wright, James Birge, Jennifer Pumphrey, Lana Fleming, J.R. Loughman, Jennifer Kraft, Alex Doss; 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Catherine was a member of the Annunciation of the Lord, and the Women’s Alter Society. She loved gardening.
Visitation for Catherine will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, Alabama. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur, Alabama. Catherine will be Laid to Rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Doss family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.