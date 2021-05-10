TRINITY — Catherine S. Thrasher, 95, of Trinity, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Her visitation will be on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Catherine is survived by her daughters, Dena (Doug) and Susan; grandchildren, Michael, Shelton, Chris, Connor and Harleigh; great grandchildren, Jesseth, Bentlee, Haven and Colson; two great great grandchildren, Reiki and Maitreya.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Tessie Shelton; sisters, Audrey, Sadie, Sarah, Maggie and Myrcilla; brothers, Otis, Curtis, and Chapman.
Catherine’s family is from the West Morgan/ East Lawrence community and goes back generations through the Shelton, Hayes, Waters and Terry families.
Pallbearers will be Shelton Stewart, Connor Belletete, Marty Shelton, Jimmy Johnson, Ricky Shelton, and Brian Johnson.
