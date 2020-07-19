DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Cathryn Barnes Gullion, 70, will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Reverend Jimmy Hazel officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Gullion died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born October 1, 1949 in California to Bobby Ray Barnes and Thelma Lowella Graber Barnes. She was employed as a cook in the restaurant industry, prior to her retirement. She loved cooking but her passion was baking. She was a very generous, selfless, person who was very caring and giving to others. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved her son-in-laws very much.
Preceding her in death were her mother, a brother, David Barnes and two grandchildren, Hanna and Maygan Lacy.
Survivors include three daughters, Jennifer Newell Murphy, Cary Lacy (Jeremy) and Amy Lacy (Alan); her father, Bobby Ray Barnes; two brothers, James Barnes and Dennis Barnes; two sisters, Sandra Taylor and Vickey Locke; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Newell, Nikolas Newell, Seth Lacy, Jacob Lacy, Ryan Lacy and Mason Woodall.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Emily Lacy.
